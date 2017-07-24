Lisa Love Showbiz: Ben Affleck ‘Batman’ Rumors To Rest

Ben Affleck showed up to Comic Con this weekend to put rumors to rest that Warner Bros. was looking for a new Batman.

Affleck was promoting the upcoming “Justice League,” which is set for a November 17th release.

But the question looming is how many more times is Ben likely to put on the bat-suit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, probably not many, if ever again.

Warner Bros.’ studio chief ,Toby Emmerich, tells The Hollywood Reporter that , “Ben is our Batman,” but a source close to the situation says the studio is reportedly working on plans to usher Affleck’s Batman, gracefully, addressing the change in some shape or form in one of the upcoming D.C. films.

They say it would be wise if you are a betting person to bet against Affleck starring in, “The Batman.”

As you know, he was originally set to write, direct, and star in the movie but has backed out of directing. The new director, Matt Reeves, has already said he won’t be using Ben’s script either.

Not the first time Batman transitions have happened. Starting in 1989, there was Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.

If Ben has it his way, he will dawn the mask and cape at least one more time, telling the crowd at Comic Con,

“Let me be very clear, I am the luckiest guy in the world Batman is the coolest part in any universe, DC or Marvel.”