Lisa Loves Showbiz: O.J. Simpson’s Parole Conditions

After nine years behind bars, the “Juice” will be on the loose.

OJ Simpson was granted parole yesterday and will be able to leave prison on October 1st and most likely, head to Florida.

While he will be out of prison, he will still remain on parole until September 29th 2022, which means he has to behave until then or it’s back to jail.

He will have to submit written monthly reports to his probation officer until parole ends. He will also be allowed to drink alcohol (but not get drunk) and be able to smoke pot as long as he has a prescription.

If he breaches any of these rules, he goes back to Nevada and jail.

Most parolees are encouraged to find jobs after they are released, but for OJ it’s a little different. First, he is 70 retirement age and second, if he does work, any money he makes would go to the Goldman family who has a 33 million dollar judgment against him from civil suit he was found guilty in.

Simpson says he has turned down multiple media opportunities during his time in prison, but a blog or webcast is not out of the question.

He will also be allowed to use Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat because he will have the right to go online.

As for seeing OJ in a reality show on TV, don’t count on it. Variety says, “Hollywood likely to stay clear of OJ.”