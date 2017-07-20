Lisa Loves Showbiz: O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing

In less than 3 hours, OJ Simpson could be paroled.

The juice could be on the loose as soon as October 1st if a parole board in Carson City sets him free.

His appearance will air live with most every major news outlets covering the hearing.

The New York Post says we will see a lot of analysis from Mark Furman, former LA Detective who was first on the scene of the infamous 1994 murders (which by the way Caitlyn Jenner talked about on The View this week).

She of course knew OJ, and had this to say:

Also speaking today, will be Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman, and his sister Kim who are clearly upset about the notion of a free OJ.

They say more than a dozen of friends and family members will be in the room where the parole board members meet.

Among them, OJ’s eldest daughter Arnelle Simpson, and his sister Shirley Baker.

Inmate 1027820 will also have an unusual allies in the room, one of them the victim, the guy who OJ robbed that put him in jail.

They say he will testify on OJ’s behalf and request that he be paroled.

Simpson has been a model prisoner, athletic director in the prison, resolving inmate disputes and leading prayer groups.

The parole board considers several factors in deciding whether he goes free besides his conduct in prison (which has been perfect).

They will also weigh in his age and whether he possesses a threat to public safety.

All four board members will have to reach a unanimous decision and if they can’t agree they will pull in three more parole board members who will have been monitoring the hearing just in case.

If that happens, only a majority opinion is needed.

David Roger, retired Clark County DA, the guy who put OJ away says, “He deserves parole and will probably get it.”