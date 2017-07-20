Lisa Loves Showbiz: Forbes Magazine’s Highest Paid TV Entertainers of 2017

Forbes Magazine released its list of highest paid TV entertainers for 2017.

The ranking, which tallies annual earnings for celebrity’s around the world, is comprised 85% of men starting with the top dog, Dr. Phil.

He’s coming in number one on Forbes list, earning 79 million dollars.

He’s followed by talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres, who earned 77 million.

Clearly still relevant and rich, comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming in 3rd earning 69 million dollars.

Chef Gordon Ramsey took the 4th spot, cooking up 60 million.

Ryan Seacrest, also on the list sitting in the 5th spot, earning 58 million.

Right behind him in 6th place laughing all the way to the bank Louis CK with 52 million.

7th on Forbes highest paid TV Entertainers list, Judge Judy, earning 47 million.

8th place went to Kim Kardashian West with 45 million, while Simon Cowell took the 9th spot earning 43.5 million.

Rounding off the top ten in the 10th spot is Steve Harvey with 42.5 million earned.