Top Activities To Do In Glendale

Glendale Galleria
100 W Broadway Suite 100
Glendale, CA 91210
(818) 246-6737
www.glendalegalleria.com
Located in the heart of downtown Glendale, the Glendale Galleria is the retail, lifestyle, dining and entertainment mecca for northeast Los Angeles. Home to more than 200 highly coveted retailers and plentiful restaurants, the Galleria offers a high-quality shopping experience with a range of tenants including the Apple Store, the Disney store, Aldo, Ann Taylor, Claire’s, Clark’s, Coach, Guess, Hot Topic, JCPenny, L’Occitane, Macy’s, Michael Kors, Microsoft, Zara, Ted Baker, PacSun, Sunglass Hut and many others.
Alex Theatre
216 N Brand Blvd.
Glendale, CA 91203
(818) 243-2539
www.alextheatre.org
First built in 1925, The Alex Theatre has been the centerpiece of the city’s arts, culture and community programming with its iconic 100-foot-tall Art Deco neon tower. Named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996, the Theatre hosts extraordinary programs with offerings ranging from classical, contemporary and world music concerts, to film screenings, live theatre and stand-up comedy. The Theatre is home to the Alex Film Society, Glendale Youth Orchestra, Los Angeles Ballet, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, Musical Theatre Guild, and more.
The Americana at Brand
889 Americana Way #330
Glendale, CA 91210
(818) 637-8982
www.americanaatbrand.com
The Americana at Brand is a shopping, dining, entertainment and residential complex in Glendale which dominates the area. Home to over 80 retail stores, 37 restaurants and specialty food stores and 242 luxury apartment homes, The Americana at Brand also features a full-service theater offering 3D and Monday Morning Mommy Movies. Additionally, the outdoor mall offers the Waters of Americana, an animated fountain and light show by WET. Step aboard their open-style electric-powered trolley for a complimentary tour of the property with pickup points at Americana Way and at Caruso Avenue.
Museum of Neon Art (MONA)
216 S Brand Blvd.
Glendale, CA 91204
(818) 696-2149
www.neonmona.org
The Museum of Neon Art (MONA) is the first museum devoted to art that incorporates neon lighting, exhibiting art in electric media, including kinetic art and historic neon signs. MONA offers neon art classes, Neon Cruise® a nighttime bus tour of neon signs, movie marquees and permanent installations of contemporary neon art through Downtown and Hollywood and full calendar/events listing, which can be found here.
Autry Museum of the American West
4700 Western Heritage Way
Griffith Park
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 667-2000
www.theautry.org
The Autry Museum of the American West is dedicated to exploring an inclusive history of the American West through galleries filled with Native American art and artifacts, film memorabilia, historic firearms, paintings, and more. Located in Griffith Park, the museum houses one of the largest and most significant collections of Native American materials in the United States. The Art of the West features historical works by such masters as Thomas Moran and Frederic Remington alongside more contemporary pieces by Georgia O’Keeffe and many others.
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
1712 S Glendale Ave.
Glendale, CA 91205
(323) 254-3131
www.forestlawn.com
Forest Lawn has been a Southern California landmark for more than a century. With rolling hills, sweeping landscapes and a magnificent view of the Los Angeles skyline, Forest Lawn–Glendale is one of Forest Lawn’s most picturesque locations. It features a world-renowned art museum, extraordinary statuary and the Hall of the Crucifixion-Resurrection, home to Jan Styka’s immense painting, The Crucifixion, and Robert Clark’s Resurrection, two of the largest religious paintings in the western hemisphere. It has adopted the nickname ‘Glendale’s Walk of Fame’, as a number of famous celebrities like Humphrey Bogart and Sammy Davis Junior are buried here.
Brand Boulevard
Glendale, CA 91203
As the main street in Glendale, Brand Boulevard is where locals and visitors alike come to shop, dine our walk around. Known for its cafes and bookstores, it is the perfect place to escape the hustle of city life and enjoy a relaxing afternoon. The street also has a bunch of stores selling everything from shoes, beauty supplies, liquor, evening wear and more.
Verdugo Park
3201 West Verdugo Ave.
Burbank CA 91505
(818) 548-2000
www.burbankca.gov
Situated close to the Verdugo Mountains, which is close San Gabriel Mountains and just outside of Glendale, Verdugo Park is one of the largest parks in Glendale. The park is a hit with locals due to it’s the range of activities offered which include: baseball fields, basketball courts, a skate park, horseshoe courts play areas and more. And if you want to spend the afternoon enjoying the Californian sun, there are also plenty of picnic areas.
Glendale Centre Theater
324 N Orange St.
Glendale, CA 91203
(818) 244-8481
glendalecentretheatre.com
Operating since 1947, the Glendale Centre Theatre is the longest continuously-running live theatre in the United States. Producing a live show on stage every week, performances include comedies and musicals, classics to Broadway hits, and children’s theatre every Saturday morning.
Deukmejian Wilderness Park
3429 Markridge Rd.
Glendale, CA 91214
(818) 548-3795
www.glendaleca.gov
The scenic spot occupies a 709-acre site in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains at the northernmost extremity of the City of Glendale. The Deukmejian Wilderness Park is predominantly chaparral and sage scrub and offers trails which provide spectacular views of the Crescenta Valley and the Los Angeles basin. A signature feature of the park is a McFall Oak that is 200 years old.