Lisa Loves Showbiz: Madonna Halts Auction From Selling Her Underwear and Other Personal Items

July 19, 2017 11:00 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Madonna, Tupac Shakur

If you were hoping to get Madonna’s panties and a letter Tupac Shakur wrote her from jail, not gonna happen.

Madonna just won an emergency halt to an auction that was about to auction off her personally worn panties and the letter Tupac wrote to her from jail, breaking up with her.

An on-line auction by, ‘Gotta have Rock and Roll’ was to begin today with an array of Madonna memorabilia up for bid, but Justice Gerald Lebovits halted the auction for now.

He issued a temporary restraining order, forbidding the auction house to auction off those items.

Madonna blaming this on a friend of hers who she says took the items without her knowing. The auction includes more than 120 of Madonna’s items, half of which she tried to block the sale of describing the items  as “highly confidential and embarrassing.”

One of the items is reportedly a letter from Madonna to her ex-boyfriend John Enos in which she reportedly said,

“It’s so unequivocally frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I’ll never have, I’d rather die but they’re so horribly mediocre.”

Madonna said, “It is outrageous and grossly offensive that my DNA could be auctioned for sale to the general public.”

Not anymore.

