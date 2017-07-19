Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jennifer Lawrence Vomits at Broadway Show ‘1984’

Just the other day, Sharon Tate’s sister, Debra Tate, told TMZ Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t pretty enough to portray her sister in Quinton Tarantino’s upcoming Manson movie.

After she hears this, she may double down on that comment.

Page Six is reporting Lawrence lost her lunch during a performance of the Broadway show 1984, starring Olivia Wilde.

Page Six has reported in the past that theatre goers have been regularly fainting and throwing up at the intense drama.

Back in May, Wilde tweeted “Sending my love to those 4 people who fainted in the audience, warning: this is not your grandma’s Broadway.”

They say the visceral reactions are in part to the show being “loud” and some “harrowing scene involving a rat.”

According to sources, Lawrence bolted from her seat midway through the show and headed to the lobby where several people saw her toss her cookies right there.

Jen’s people say she wasn’t reacting to the play, but rather caught a stomach flu from her nephews.