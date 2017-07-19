Fleetwood Mac to be Honored as 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year

By Abby Hassler

Fleetwood Mac will be honored at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute, as announced by Neil Portnow, the president and CEO of MusiCares and the Recording Academy.

The 28th annual benefit gala will take place January 26, 2018, at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. All proceeds raised will provide support for MusiCares, which benefits musicians in times of medical, financial and personal need.

Related: Fleetwood Mac Talk Classic Festival Dates, Glenn Frey

The band is celebrated at this year’s event for their creative accomplishments and long-term support for a number of charities and causes, including MusiCares.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be the first band to receive the MusiCares Person of the Year award,” Mick Fleetwood said on behalf of the band. “Independently and together, we all set off on a journey to spend our lives as artists, songwriters, and musicians. None of us did it alone and there were plenty of helping hands along the way, so we applaud and celebrate MusiCares’ guiding principles of giving musicians a helping hand and a place to turn in times of need. We are very appreciative of this recognition.”