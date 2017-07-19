Best dineL.A. Lunch & Dinner Specials – Summer 2017

It’s that time again – the time to enjoy dine.L.A.’s specials and deals! For two straight weeks, a myriad of top Los Angeles restaurants will participate with special menus and discounts to take advantage of! Starting July 14, 2017, Los Angeles kicks off the culinary event of the summer, so it’s time to block calls from your personal trainer, and put that gym membership on pause, because you are not going to want to miss these incredible days ending on July 28th.



So what are the best spots to visit for this year’s culinary extravaganza? For starters, there are hundreds of restaurants participating where you have the chance to sample special menus prepared by the finest chefs in Los Angeles. We’ve helped narrow done some of the best ones to consider going to!



Dates

The Woodley Proper

www.woodleyproper.com 16101 Ventura Blvd Suite 242Encino, CA 91436 The Valley’s greatest new addition Woodley Proper will be offering delicious cocktails thanks to Devon Espinosa and Scratch Bar’s Phillip Frankland Lee to go along with a great menu of items for just $29. From a prime Angus burger and tasty delicious donuts, you won’t be disappointed.





Kendall’s Brasserie

www.patinagroup.com 135 N Grand AveLos Angeles, CA 90012(213) 972-7322 Stop by for lunch, served Monday through Friday and enjoy it for just $25 per person. Highlights include their roasted striped bass with potato and fennel puree, and provencal vierge condiments; roasted lamb loin herb crusted, with crushed chickpeas, ratatouille, and Moroccan spiced jus. For dessert, indulge in an out of this world vanilla crème brulee.





The Bellwether Restaurant

www.thebellwetherla.com 13251 Ventura Blvd AStudio City, CA 91604(818) 285-8184 From Executive Chef/Owner Ted Hopson and Beverage Director/Owner Ann-Marie Verdi, The Bellwether has become a San Fernando Valley Staple. For dineL.A., for just $29, you can enjoy your choice of three items with tasty selections like strozzapreti pasta with braised short rib ragu, a crispy striped bass, blue crab toast, and strawberry shortcake for dessert.





Connie and Ted’s

www.connieandteds.com 8171 Santa Monica BoulevardWest Hollywood, CA 90046(323) 848-2722 One of L.A.’s best seafood houses is letting Angelenos enjoy their great food at special dineL.A. prices! For just $39, enjoy a three-course meal with a half dozen oysters, grilled fish or one of the best lobster rolls in the city, and then eat their classic blondie for dessert.





E.P. & L.P.

www.eplosangeles.com 603 La Cienega BlvdWest Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 855-9955 Dine at one of L.A.’s hottest restaurants right now at dineL.A. discount prices! to start, choose between their sticky spare pork ribs with pickled serrano chile and roasted rice, or an heirloom tomato salad. then, for your entree, you have a choice of Lou Dogg’s Crispy Skin Chicken, a 1/2 farm chicken, or a green vegetable curry. Finish up with either mango pudding or a ginger crunchie. The best part? It’s just $29 for the three course meal!





a.o.c.

www.aocwinebar.com 8700 W 3rd StLos Angeles, CA 90048(310) 859-9859 Suzanne Goin’s famed half patio/half indoor eatery on West 3rd Street is always a consistent place to dine out with friends or loved ones. During dineL.A., the restaurant will be serving a lunch only special Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for just $25! The three course meal includes your choice of a charcuterie plate or Spanish fried chicken. Then, for your second course, choose between a farmer’s lunch with roasted veggies, chickpea puree burrata and grilled toast, a flaked albacore salad, or a roast turkey focaccia sandwich. End it on a sweet note with either a bittersweet chocolate torta or a butterscotch pot de creme with fleur de sel and salted cashew cookies!





Baltaire

www.baltaire.com 11647 San Vicente BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90049(424) 273-1660 Brentwood’s Baltaire is participating for the first time with a dineL.A. exclusive series menu for $95 per person. The contemporary-meets-classic steakhouse will be offering a special menu by Executive Chef Travis Strickland, featuring a first course of warm grain salad with lightly smoked kanpachi, meyer lemon, and Opal basil; a cool second course of heirloom tomato gazpacho with grilled prawns and avocado mousse; a main of 12 oz. Snake River Farm Ribeye ‘Filet’ with green peppercorn sauce, wood grilled onion, and Pommes Aligot; and a dessert of Goat Cheese Cheesecake with brown butter crust, macerated strawberries, and roasted white chocolate.





Barcito

www.barcitola.com 403 W 12th StLos Angeles, CA 90015(213) 415-1821 Head to downtown L.A.’s favorite Argentinian restaurant and take advantage of a special dineL.A. menu for just $29. The special offers a choice of three courses, including your choice of tarragon coliflor or raw cauliflower with dried cherries, as well as a steak tartare, a sundried tomato and burrata pasta or polenta. For your second, a braised shortrib is a standout option among 3 offered. Then, for dessert, choose between churros or an orange pot de creme!





Carbon Beach Club

www.malibubeachinn.com 22878 Pacific Coast HwyMalibu, CA 90265(310) 460-7509 There’s nothing like a lunch or dinner with a view of the ocean at a great price! For dineL.A., enjoy just that, as Carbon Beach Club offers a $25 lunch menu (Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) with a starter like chilled spring pea soup or a farmer’s salad, and then either a grass fed burger or striped bass. For dinner, enjoy a coursed meal for $49.





Erven

www.ervenrestaurant.com 514-516 Santa Monica BlvdSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 260-2255 Santa Monica’s Erven will be serving a dinner menu available Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $29 that includes 3 courses. Start with their charred California Avocado with macadamia tahini, then move on to a delicious Thai style burrito with fried rice, tempura sweet potato, lime cream and tom yum gravy. For dessert, indulge in cheesecake with roasted plums or a terrific bread pudding with chocolate, peanut butter, and banana brûlée.





M.B. Post

www.eatmbpost.com 1142 Manhattan AveManhattan Beach, CA 90266(310) 545-5405 While this restaurant is known for its great brunch, Manhattan Beach Post is offering a dinner menu only for dineL.A. for $39. Enjoy a choice of 4 items from a large menu, including broccoflower, squid tagliatelle, crispy red fish, veal meatballs, porchetta, baby beets, Maine diver scallops and much more.





Lukshon

www.lukshon.com 3239 Helms AveCulver City, CA 90232(310) 202-6808 Offering traditional and creative Southeast Asian flavors, Lukshon will be offering Angelenos a great lunch for just $25 per person! You’ll get to choose two items from a list that includes a watermelon salad with poached shrimp, Hawaiian butterfish, cold sesame noodles, dandan fries with kurobuta pork, spicy ma-la vinaigrette and peanuts, as well as a steak bao, softshell crab bao and a lobster roll banh mi. The menu is available Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

