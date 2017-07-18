Lisa Loves Showbiz: Rachel Heads To The Hometowns On ‘The Bachelorette’

Last night was home town night on The Bachelorette. The four remaining men took Rachel home to meet their families.

They kicked things off in Eric’s hometown of Baltimore.

This was the first time he ever brought a girl home to meet the parents and he’s 29 years old. Rachel won the family over, while Eric professed his love.

Then, it was off to Bryan’s house in Miami where Mama Olga doesn’t really understand:

Rachel eventually wins her over too.

Then it’s Peter’s turn. off to Wisconsin where Peter let’s Rachel know he’s having reservations about proposing after just a few weeks, even his mom apprehensive:

By the end of that visit, everyone was in love, including Peter (who I think is the one).

Then there was Dean, whose mother passed and he and his dad haven’t spoken since.

Two years of no relationship with his dad made for an awkward meeting in his home town of Aspen, Colorado.

His dad now a, Kundalini Yogi Sikh, (and not so OMMM) had this confrontation with his son:

Namaste dude.

Rachel tried to talk to him as well, and that didn’t go so well. After that awkwardness, Rachel and Dean cuddle and told each other that they were both falling in love.

But then minutes later, a rose ceremony, and bye bye Dean:

Next week it’s, Fantasy Suite time.