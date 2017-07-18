Lisa Loves Showbiz: Daniel Radcliffe Runs To The Aid Of Man Being Mugged

Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter, is being hailed a hero after he rushed to the aid of a man who was being mugged.

The man’s face was slashed as thieves grabbed his bag while he was walking down a London street.

The 51 year old tourist was minding his own business when two guys on mopeds rode by and snatched his designer bag and slashed his face.

Luckily for the man, Radcliffe happened to be right there, saw the situation, and ran to help him.

At one point the man realized it was Harry Potter, looked up and said, “You’re Daniel Radcliffe” to which he replied, “Yes I am and I am here to help.”

Radcliffe stayed with the man until police and ambulances arrived.