Lisa Loves Showbiz: Alec Baldwin Tapped To Star In NBC’s “A Few Good Men” Live

Are you ready for the truth? Can you handle the truth? As Jack Nicholson once said, “You can’t handle the truth!”

Well apparently, Alec Baldwin can.

He has just been tapped to star in NBC’s live production of “A Few Good Men.”

Fresh off his Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, Baldwin will now play Col Nathan Jessup, the character Jack Nicholson portrayed in the 1992 feature film.

NBC says “Alec is the gift that keeps on giving. A dream come true.” The live production of A Few Good Men will happen in early 2018.

And while Rob Lowe may not be able to handle the truth, he had no problem handling two great white sharks.

While on his paddle board off the coast of Santa Barbara, he spotted two large sharks swimming right under his board. Showing no fear, Rob stayed in the water and someone with a video captured it all:

I guess he’s not just a pretty face, he’s clearly a nut, or as TMZ says, “A wildlife nerd.”