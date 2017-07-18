Dodgers Put Stadium Naming Rights Up For Sale For $12M A Year

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Baseball’s third oldest stadium could soon be getting a name change.

Unlike many other sports stadiums and arenas, Dodger Stadium doesn’t have a sponsor’s name slapped in front of it, but that might be changing.

According to Sports Business Journal, members of the front office are reportedly looking to sell naming rights to the stadium for approximately $12 million a year.

Multiple sources told SBJ that the name “would be X Corp. Field at Dodger Stadium.”

Naming rights to the stadium have been on the market since early this spring.