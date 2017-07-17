Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reuniting For Reunion Docu-Series

Just when you thought it was safe to hit the Jersey Shore, E News is reporting the Jersey Shore cast is set for a TV reunion docu-series.

Get ready to G.T.L (which stands for Gym, Tan and Laundry) with your favs; Snooki, J-Wow, Pauly D and The Situation, cause the situation is they are all coming back together for this reunion road trip.

The unscripted adventure will capture the cast as they drive down memory lane.

The show ran for six season from 2009-2012, airing 71 episodes, and at its height drew 8.87 million viewers, spawned a soundtrack, book and two spin offs.

They say viewers will get caught up with the cast and get to watch them revisit some of the biggest moments from the series and discuss what has been said about them in the press over the years.

They will also delve into some previously behind the scenes stories.

Filming is underway and the reunion is set to air next month.