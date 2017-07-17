Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "My Life" by Billy Joel

Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reuniting For Reunion Docu-Series

July 17, 2017 10:59 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Jersey Shore, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, MTV

Just when you thought it was safe to hit the Jersey Shore, E News is reporting the Jersey Shore cast is set for a TV reunion docu-series.

Get ready to G.T.L (which stands for Gym, Tan and Laundry) with your favs; Snooki, J-Wow, Pauly D and The Situation, cause the situation is they are all coming back together for this reunion road trip.

The unscripted adventure will capture the cast as they drive down memory lane.

The show ran for six season from 2009-2012, airing 71 episodes, and at its height drew 8.87 million viewers, spawned a soundtrack, book and two spin offs.

They say viewers will get caught up with the cast and get to watch them revisit some of the biggest moments from the series and discuss what has been said about them in the press over the years.

They will also delve into some previously behind the scenes stories.

Filming is underway and the reunion is set to air next month.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live