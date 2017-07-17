Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Doctor Who’ Casts Its First Female Doctor

For the first time in history, Doctor Who, the British sci-fi TV show, will finally be played by a woman.

Her name is Jodi Whitaker and she will play the 13th Doctor Who.

She previously starred in the crime-drama series Broadchurch. In fact her costar from Broadchurch, David Tennant, played the 10th Doctor Who.

She will take over for Peter Capaldi, who took over the role 2013 and was the oldest actor ever cast is the role.

Several fans greeted the news with cheer, but there were others who were furious and threatened to stop watching the show in protest.

Whitaker says she doesn’t care about the naysayers and tells them not to be scared by her gender.

In other casting news, Disney just announced that Will Smith will join the cast of Aladdin, taking on the Robin Williams iconic role of Genie.

Aladdin will be directed by Guy Ritchie and will begin filming next month in London.