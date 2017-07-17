Guide To Eat See Hear 2017 Outdoor Movie Series

Bringing together movies, music, food and more, Eat|See|Hear is one of LA’s best summer events. What’s on hand? Well, a little bit of everything really. Each week, a movie is screened in a different location outdoors and under the stars as patrons enjoy top notch food from LA’s best food trucks. And, if that wasn’t enough, this year features a great line up of bands featuring their music to enjoy.





Movies



Running from March till the end of September, Eat|See|Hear rolls out a new movie each week from its arsenal including pop hits like La La Land, Top Gun, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Mean Girls and more! Displayed on three story tall, 52-foot wide inflatable movie screens along with high definition audio, patrons are invited to sit out under the Summer night sky and enjoy a great movie each week!

Food Trucks



Forget going to a restaurant on a Saturday night! Instead, let the gourmet food come to you while you enjoy a great outdoor movie and music. Eat|See|Hear is known for their food trucks. In fact, LA’s best food trucks join in on the fun including Cousins Maine Lobster, Pico House, The Grilled Cheese Truck, Holy Moly, Bool BBQ, Wise BBQ, Coolhaus, Border Grill, Big Bunz Burgerz, Me So Hungry, Wings n Waffles, Mandoline Grill, Surfer Taco, Wafl, Pudding Truck, Royal Red Velvet and many more. For a full list of trucks, view the schedule below or visit

Music



If a great flick and LA’s hottest food trucks weren’t enough, Eat|See|Hear turns it up a notch by inviting some of music’s top acts to perform before the movie and warm up the night. This year, one band will be performing each week, including Paper Pilots, The Dead Ships, Magic Bronson, Lauren Ruth Ward, Isla June, Sleeplust, East of Eli, State to State, Disco Shrine, TV Heads, Shunkan and many others.

Tickets & Schedule

Running from May through September, each week presents a different movie along with musical guests and terrific food. Buy tickets at

Running from May through September, each week presents a different movie along with musical guests and terrific food. Buy tickets at www.eatseehear.com

JUNE 2017





June 1, 2017



Movie

Barbarella



Location

Laemmle NoHo 7

5240 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601



Event Times

7:30 pm – 10:30 pm



June 3, 2017



Movie

Friday



Location

LA State Historic Park

1245 N Spring St

Los Angeles, CA 90012



Event Times

5:30 pm – 11:00 pm



June 8, 2017



Movie

Hedwig and the Angry Inch



Location

Laemmle NoHo 7

5240 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601



Event Times

7:30 pm – 10:30 pm



June 10, 2017



Movie

The Princess Bride



Location

Autry Museum in Griffith Park

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027



Event Times

Doors 5:30, Music 7:00, Movie 8:30



Food Trucks

Brasil Kiss, Green Truck, Swami’s Sandwiches, Slummin Gourmet, Ta Boom, Woody’s Grill and more.



June 15, 2017



Movie

Tootsie



Location

Laemmle NoHo 7

5240 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601



Event Times

Doors: 7pm, Trivia Raffle: 7:30pm, Movie: 7:40pm

June 17, 2017



Movie

La La Land



Location

Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

100 N Garfield Ave

Pasadena, CA 91101



Event Times

Doors 5:30, Music 7:30, Movie 8:30



Food Trucks

Brasil Kiss, Comet BBQ, Deli Doctor, Cousins Maine Lobster, Jogasaki Burrito, India Jones and many more.



Musical Guest

Lauren Ruth Ward



June 22, 2017



Movie

Cabaret



Location

Laemmle NoHo 7

5240 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601



Event Times

Doors: 7pm, Trivia Raffle: 7:30pm, Movie: 7:40pm

June 24, 2017



Movie

Grease



Location

North Hollywood Recreation Center

11430 Chandler Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601



Event Times

Doors 5:30, Music 7:00, Movie 8:30



Food Trucks

Blue Nova, Boba Ni Taco, Brasil Kiss, Romolo’s Italian Cuisine, Tender Grill Kitchen, Vchos and more



Musical Guest

Maureeen & The Mercury 5

June 29, 2017



Movie

Cry-Baby



Location

Laemmle NoHo 7

5240 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601



Event Times

Doors: 7pm, Trivia Raffle: 7:30pm, Movie: 7:40pm

JULY 2017





July 1, 2017



Movie

Top Gun



Location

Autry Museum in Griffith Park

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027



Event Times

Doors 5:30pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8:30pm



Food Trucks

Brasil Kiss, Bison Burger, Burnt To A Crisp, Greasy Wiener, Roll’n Lobster, and many more.



Music

Everyday Animals

July 8, 2017



Movie

Singin’ In The Rain



Location

Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

100 N Garfield Ave

Pasadena, CA 91101



Event Times

Doors 5:30pm, Music 7:30pm, Movie 8:30pm



Food Trucks

Belly Bombz, Brasil Kiss, Cousins Maine Lobster, Deli Doctor and many more.



Musical Guest

Lone Kodiak



July 15, 2017



Movie

The Sandlot



Location

Autry Museum in Griffith Park

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027



Event Times

Doors 5:30pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8:30pm



Food Trucks

Brasil Kiss, Frach’s, Greasy Wiener, Mandoline Grill, Royal Red Velvet, Street Foods Co and many more.



Music

East Of Eli

July 22, 2017



Movie

Die Hard



Location

LA State Historic Park

1245 N Spring St

Los Angeles, CA 90012



Event Times

Doors 5:30pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8:30pm



Music

Brasil Kiss, Creolala, Peaches’ Smokehouse, Lets Bowl It, Phantom, Surfin’ Sumo and many more.



Music

State To State

July 29, 2017



Movie

Young Frankenstein



Location

Autry Museum in Griffith Park

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027



Event Times

Doors 5:30pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8:30pm



Food Trucks

Brasil Kiss, Luckdish, Rolling Burger Barns, Richeeze Grilled Cheese, Rushed Art, Yalla Truck, and more.



Music

Haunted Summer

AUGUST 2017





August 5, 2017



Movie

Mean Girls



Location

Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

100 N Garfield Ave

Pasadena, CA 91101



Event Times

Doors 5:30pm, Music 7:30pm, Movie 8:30pm



Food Trucks

Deli Doctor, India Jones, Okamoto Kitchen, Tokyo Doggie Style, Pudding Truck and many others.



Musical Guest

Disco Shrine



August 12, 2017



Movie

When Harry Met Sally



Location

Autry Museum in Griffith Park

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027



Event Times

Doors 5:30pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8:30pm



Food Trucks

505 Food Truck, Babys Badass Burgers, Brasil Kiss, Mapuche Native, Pizza & Co, Steamy Bun Truck, and many others.



Music

The Captain’s Son

August 19, 2017



Movie

Raiders Of The Lost Ark



Location

La Cienega Park in Beverly Hills

325 South La Cienega Boulevard

Beverly Hills, CA 90211



Event Times

Doors 5:30pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8:30pm



Food Trucks

Brasil Kiss, Deli Doctor, Pico House, Me So Hungry and many others.



Music

TV Heads

August 25, 2017



Movie

Depeche Mode: 101



Location

Rose Bowl Stadium

1001 Rose Bowl Drive

Pasadena, CA 91103



Event Times

Doors: 5pm, Music: 7pm, Movie: 8pm



Food Trucks

Brasil Kiss, Belly Bombz, Cousins Maine Lobster, Deli Doctor and many others



Music

DJ Richard Blade

SEPTEMBER 2017





September 2, 2017



Movie

Goodfellas



Location

Autry Museum in Griffith Park

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles, CA 90027



Event Times

Doors 5pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8pm



Food Trucks

Brasil Kiss, Farmers Belly, Holy Moly, Mad Pambazos, Made In Brooklyn Pizza and many others.



Music

Trapdoor Social

September 9, 2017



Movie

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone



Location

Centennial Square at Pasadena City Hall

100 N Garfield Ave

Pasadena, CA 91101



Event Times

Doors 5pm, Music 7pm, Movie 8pm



Food Trucks

Blast Ice Cream, Brasil Kiss, Pho King Awesome, Ralph n’ Richies, and many others.



Music

Flower Punks

