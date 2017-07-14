Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Enjoy The Silence" by Depeche Mode

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Sharon Tate’s Sister Says Jennifer Lawrence Isn’t Pretty Enough To Play Her Sister In Next Tarantino Film

July 14, 2017 9:36 AM By Lisa Stanley
Yesterday, we learned that Quinton Tarantino was going to do a movie about Charles Manson.

As you may remember, actress Sharon Tate was murdered by Manson. TMZ caught up with Sharon’s sister, Debra Tate, and asked her who she would like to see play her sister in the movie.

Her choices? Margot Robbie or Jennifer Lawrence. Here’s what she had to say:

According to TMZ, Tarantino is putting finishing touches on the script and both actresses are in the running for roles.

There is just one little issue.

Debra says she has not heard from Tarantino, which could be a problem because she owns the rights to her sisters image and likeness.

