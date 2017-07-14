Lisa Loves Showbiz: Billy Bush May Be Employed Again

Billy Bush may or may not be employed.

He may or may not have signed a deal to host FOX’s news magazine show launching in September. The show is called “Top 30” and will tell you 30 stories in 30 minutes.

The show originally aired last summer as a four-week summer series and was hosted by three people.

“Top 30” has been described as a news show having a millennial voice and edge.

If this is true, Bush’s deal with Fox comes nine months after he was fired from NBC’s “Today” show for the infamous bus gate scandal.

Bush says he wanted to return to TV right away but that time off was necessary.

“Having been in the job as long as I have, I developed a fairly thick skin. My skin is definitely thicker now, and my heart is a little softer underneath it, but I will say I think everybody should have the opportunity to apologize.”

TMZ says they spoke to FOX and FOX said unequivocally, Billy’s not the host, “Positively.”

They say they have not picked a host, but it won’t be Billy (although they do admit to meeting with him but say nothing came of it)!