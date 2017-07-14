Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles – July 14

With another workweek in the bag, it’s time to get to the important task of refueling with a productive, recreationally stacked weekend. Hit the beach to escape the heat, or get out there and attend great events happening all weekend long.



Friday, July 14





I Love the 90’s Tour

The Greek Theatre

2700 N. Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(844) 524-7335

www.ilovethe90stour.com The Greek Theatre2700 N. Vermont Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90027(844) 524-7335 If you are looking to indulge a bit of nostalgia, there is a national tour that designed to do just that. The LA stop of the “I Love the 90’s” tour has assembled some of the biggest names of the era to recreate the pop culture party is that now two decades removed. Having assembled names like Vanilla Ice and Salt N Pepa for some of the dates, the talent is stacked. Anchoring the SoCal date, TLC headlines with a live performance of some of the biggest crossover singles in pop history. Ticketholders can soak in the tunes of their teenage years under the stars at the Greek Theatre, one of the best venues in Los Angeles. With state of the art sound and lighting, this space nestled in Griffith Park makes for an ideal location to dance the night away.



Saturday, July 15





Attend The Port of Los Angeles Lobster Festival

250 S Harbor Blvd.

San Pedro, CA 90731

www.lobsterfest.com 250 S Harbor Blvd.San Pedro, CA 90731 In what has become one of the most anticipated three-day parties along the water, the Port of LA hosts another Lobster Festival. While the gathering’s focus is that of feasting on lobster, the entertainment that keeps the fans moving has really become a focal point. Showcasing emerging regional talent, buzzworthy bands like Waters, Parade of Lights, and Avid Dancer help to legitimize the Lobster Festival stage as tasteful and discerning. Between the vendors and the music, there is plenty to do between meals, but make no mistake about it, the complete Lobster Festival experience must include one of those plastic bibs. Serving thousands of lobster meals, organizers have even worked out a percentage of the proceeds to benefit local charities in an effort to give back to the San Pedro community. Not that you need an excuse to enjoy some lobster by the water, but if you did, this weekend has all the bases covered.





Lucha Libre Extravaganza

Museum of Latin American Art

628 Alamitos Ave.

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 437-1689

www.molaa.org Museum of Latin American Art628 Alamitos Ave.Long Beach, CA 90802(562) 437-1689 Equal parts sport and theatrics, the luchador is a subculture that’s deeply rooted in Southern California. Exploring the storylines and personalities underneath these masked superstars, the Museum of Latin American Art will screening the Max Minor documentary, “Wrestling School,” highlighting the Santino Brothers wrestling academy that is famous for cultivating prominent talent. Combined with live music and visuals naturally, the festivities will cap off with five actual wrestling matches that are sure to rally the crowd make bring a bit of rowdiness not typical in a museum environment.



Sunday, July 16





Fleetwood Mac, Earth Wind & Fire And Others Live!

Dodger Stadium

1000 Elysian Park Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(323) 224-1500

www.theclassicwest.com Dodger Stadium1000 Elysian Park Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(323) 224-1500 This weekend, Dodger Stadium will play host to some of the most important artists in the annals of rock music history. On Sunday evening in particular, Fleetwood Mac, Journey, and Earth, Wind, and Fire hit the stage in what will likely be a monumental weekend in Los Angeles. With an initial announcement that included the Eagles headlining the evening prior, the excitement leading into the Classic West feels much more like a hall of fame induction than just another rock show. Very few acts are big enough to take on the legacy of Dodger Stadium but for Classic West, there are two nights full of them. If there is a rank of the hottest tickets to land this weekend, this is it.





Visit The Museum of Flying

3100 Airport Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 398-2500

www.museumofflying.org 3100 Airport Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 398-2500 Southern California has a rich aviation history. Some of the biggest contributors to development and innovation in flying have called SoCal home and because of that, there is plenty to learn about storyline of aviation right here in our backyard. What started in the late 70’s as the Douglas Museum and Library would see a few major changes before becoming a completely new facility that was unveiled in 2012. Housing an impressive collection of replica planes and vintage WWII fighters, a bulk of the artifacts help tell the story of Douglas Aircraft and the kind of impact their work had on innovation and technology. Complete with a screening room and even a flight simulator, the sprawling space is great for private events or just a leisurely Sunday.



Article by Ramon Gonzales.