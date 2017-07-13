Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘GMA’ Hides George Stephanopoulos’ ‘Little-Boyish Mini-Legs’

Good Morning America is playing hide and seek with George Stephanopoulos’s “little-boyish mini-legs” according to Page Six in the New York Post.

GMA is trying to hide George’s legs, “He’s 5’7″ and is dwarfed by human trees Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan” says an insider.

“GMA initially thought using an anchor desk with elevated chairs would help the problem but it didn’t and it looked awkward to see what they say are George’s “little boyish mini-legs dangling.”

“To try to hide the legs, GMA has now added a silver panel across from the anchor desk at mid-level covering up where George’s feet rested on his chair, which up to then had been visible and awkward” says the source.

George is 5’7″, Robert Roberts is 5’10”, and Strahan is 6’5″.

Get this, Page Six says that ABC staffers were reportedly gossiping that Roberts wears high heels to tower over George as “a sign of power.”

The only one not bothered by George’s height is his wife, comedian Ali Wentworth. She says “He’s 5’7″, but 6’7″ in bed.”