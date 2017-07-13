Lisa Loves Showbiz: Corrine Olympios Returns To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Africa" by Toto

July 13, 2017 9:05 AM By Lisa Stanley
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the pool, Corrine is back.

She is returning to the scene of the crime, “Bachelor in Paradise” at least for the reunion show.

Corrine left the show after debunked allegations that she was sexually assaulted.

In a statement yesterday, Corinne said she will be back despite her departure from the show after that controversial drunken pool romp with DeMario Jackson.

Corrine said, “I’m very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor in Paradise Special.”

Also returning is DeMario. He confirmed not only will he be on the Paradise special, but he will also return to The Bachelorette, where it all started, for the “Men Tell All” episode.

He said, “I owe it to my cast mates, they have been very supportive of me throughout this whole entire thing and I want to thank them all personally face to face, give them all hugs and bro-out or sis-out or whatever.”

