Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jennifer Garner Weighs In On Ben Affleck’s New Romance

Now that Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have gone public with their romance, everyone is shook up, especially Jennifer Garner.

She has reportedly known about Shookus for some time now.

People Magazine reported that Ben and Lindsay had been having an affair for a couple of years, and back in 2015 Garner confronted Shookus about Ben.

People Magazine says “Lindsay refused to back down or quit the affair.” They also claim Garner broke the news to Shookus’s ex-husband Kevin Miller saying “She had proof.”

On the other hand, sources close to Affleck say he didn’t start seeing Lindsay until he and Jen were separated and that there was no affair.

If that’s true, then this relationship is moving fast!

People Magazine says she’s already moved in to Ben’s LA house, and just in the past few days we have been seeing the two of them all over town.

They have been photographed a lot looking very happy.

For the record, Shookus has also denied the affair, saying on her Facebook page that she is not a homewrecker and that there was no affair.