Lisa Loves Showbiz: Fan Sues Gwen Stefani After Leaving Her Concert With A Broken Leg

Gwen Stefani is being sued by a fan who left one of Gwen’s concerts with a broken leg.

In a federal complaint, Lisa Stricklin says she has no doubt that Gwen caused a stampede at her Charlotte, North Carolina gig last July, resulting in a broken leg for Sticklin.

According to Stricklin, Stefani encouraged fans sitting in the cheap seats on the lawn to rush the stage to the reserve seats.

Stricklin says Stefani shouted into the mic “just fill in anywhere you like” and they did.

According to Stricklin hundreds of people rushed the area where she was seated, causing chaos and breaking her leg.

She says she had to have surgery and treatment after, and is now suing.

She claims that Stefani acknowledged the mistake that night on stage saying, “I got into so much trouble for telling you guys to come up here.”

As far as Stricklin is concerned, that’s an admission of guilt and she is suing for negligence.

She’s asking for $75,000 from Stefani and Live Nation, the company who puts on the show.