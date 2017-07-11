Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Rock the Casbah" by The Clash

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Rachel Gets Emotion On This Week’s Bachelorette

July 11, 2017 10:18 AM By Lisa Stanley
Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, got caught in an avalanche of emotion last night as she whittled down the six men left to four.

First hour pretty uneventful, but the second hour Rachel broke down not once, not twice, but three times.

She also got treated to a harsh truth from Peter, who got brutally honest with her. First telling her a sad break-up story, and then this:

We are heading toward the finale where I think Peter for sure ends up with Rachel and either Brian or Dean as well, but before we see that we saw this last night as she let Matt go:

Those tears flowed two more times during the night, but at the end, Rachel chose Eric, Brian, Dean and Peter as the final four.

Next week, it’s the hometown dates where Rachel meets their families.

