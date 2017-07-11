Lisa Loves Showbiz: Blac Chyna Gets Restraining Order Against Rob Guardianship

Well, if you keep up with the Kardashians then you know this week it’s Rob Kardashian who stepped in it.

He’s at the center of a horrific story with his ex- fiancé, Blac Chyna, after he viciously attacked her on social media, posting naked pictures of her and accusing her of cheating (which she says is impossible since they broke up back in December).

Instagram immediately shut down Rob’s account After Rob posted all the pics of her without her permission. sShe went to court and got a restraining order against him.

According to Blac Chyna Rob had allegedly punched her so hard it left her bruised and unable to walk for a few days, which was another reason she was seeking a restraining order.

The social media fire storm started with a video Chyna sent Rob of her kissing another man in bed and here’s why she said she did that:

That led to Rob posting horrific pictures of Chyna that her attorney calls “revenge porn.”

Through his attorney, Rob Kardashian has apologized and now with the restraining order in place, he must stay 100 yards away from her.

Rob and Chyna share a daughter, 8 month old Dream, and according to the courts, will share 50/50 custody. Hopefully they can make that work.