Lisa Loves Showbiz: Daniel Craig Set To Return For Fifth Bond Film

July 10, 2017 9:48 AM By Lisa Stanley
Get ready to stir things up again with Daniel Craig, who once said “he would rather slit his wrists than play Bond again.”

Well, start looking for the scars because according to reports, Craig is back.

Apparently, he’s had a change of heart and will play James Bond for the 5th time in Bond’s 25th installment.

Shooting is expected to start next year and is expected to take a year to film.

Also back – Adele! She will reportedly team up with Craig and sing again.

Adele won a Grammy in 2013 for her song for “Skyfall” and was the first Bond theme to win at the Brit Awards, Grammy’s, and Golden Globes.

