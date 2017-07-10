Lisa Loves Showbiz: Ben Affleck Steps Out With New Girlfriend

Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Jessie’s Girl" by Rick Springfield

July 10, 2017 9:41 AM By Lisa Stanley
It’s official! Ben Affleck has moved on from Jennifer Garner.

According to several sources, Batman has a new Cat Woman. Her name is Lindsay Shookus and she is a producer for SNL.

According to sources, she was the “real catalyst” for his split from Jen, and according to US Weekly, Affleck and Shookus were shaking it up for about three years while Ben was married to Jennifer and Shookus was married to her SNL colleague, Kevin Miller.

US Weekly reports that both Garner and Miller learned about the affair back in 2015 and were devastated.

Shortly after, Ben and Jen announced they were separating.

Another source close to Ben says that the romance did not start three years ago, it only began three months ago, after Ben and Jen filed for divorce.

Jen’s friends say she is not thrilled about this and that “it’s not an easy situation for Jen.”

Affleck and Shookus made their relationship public last week, stepping out to a play in London, then again last Thursday for dinner here in LA.

