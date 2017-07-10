Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Jessie’s Girl" by Rick Springfield

Best Public Pools In Los Angeles

As the weather heats up in Los Angeles, enjoy a dip in these unique and wallet-friendly pools.
 

 
annenberg 86218395 Best Public Pools In Los Angeles

(credit: Angela Weiss/Getty Images)


Annenberg Community Beach House
415 Pacific Coast Highway
Santa Monica, CA  90402
(310) 458-4904
beachhouse.smgov.net

This gorgeous spread just steps from the Pacific Ocean is where Old Hollywood meets the beach. The Annenberg Community Beach House, which was renovated a few years back is located on the former estate of silent film star Marion Davies. The pool boasts a heated-to-bathwater-temps pool, a new beach house open to the public, an adjacent play area for the kiddos and Davies’ neighboring guest house, and more. While tickets range from $4 to $10 per person, Dollar Splash Mondays (except holidays) invite visitors to pay – you guessed it – $1 each.
 

 
stonerpark Best Public Pools In Los Angeles

credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images


Stoner Park Pool
1835 Stoner Ave.
Los Angeles, CA  90025
(310) 575-8286
www.laparks.org

Yes, this super kid-friendly pool is located at a place called Stoner Park. This aquatic wonderland on the Westside offers more than your average public pool. From spraying fountains, to tall gushing tubes, to an oversized drizzling mushroom and a twisty slide for older children, Stoner Park Pool gives kids that water-park feel for a fraction of the price.
 

 
panpacific 100102748 Best Public Pools In Los Angeles

credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images


Pan Pacific Park Pool
141 S. Gardner St.
Los Angeles, CA  90036
(323) 957-4524
www.laparks.org

While this spacious and well-tended pool at Pan Pacific Park offers basic amenities, it’s really about location, location, location. Tucked into the expansive park between Beverly Boulevard and 3rd Street, this pool is only a short walk from attractions such as The Grove, the Farmer’s Market and the Fairfax Branch Library. The park itself offers several play areas for kids of all ages, including a smaller patch for the little ones. So, once the family is done splashing in this money-saver of a swimming pool, they can splurge at a nearby lunch spot.
 

 
culvercity 98644410 Best Public Pools In Los Angeles

credit: Timm Schamberger/Getty Images


Culver City Municipal Plunge
4175 Overland Ave.
Culver City, CA  90232
(310) 253-6680
www.culvercity.org

A favorite among lap swimmers, this pool located close to Veterans Memorial Park in Culver City has a bonus feature that’s a plus for adventurous kiddos – a diving board. However, the pool sports the admirable “safety first” motto, so swimmers must first pass a swimming test and be at least 48 inches tall before taking the diving-board plunge. Fees are a little higher at this public pool than those within the L.A. City limits. That said, it’s still an affordable pool.
 

 
calabasas swim and tennis center Best Public Pools In Los Angeles

(credit: calabasastsc.com)


Calabasas Swim & Tennis Center
23400 Park Sorrento
Calabasas, CA 91302
(818) 222-2782
www.calabasastsc.com

For the West Valley and beyond, the pool at Calabasas Swim and Tennis Center is a luxurious public oasis. The Junior-Olympic-sized pool and children’s pool are both heated year-round, and there are ample times for public swim. See website for schedule. Open swim session fees range from $1 to $3.
 

 
