Best Public Pools In Los Angeles

As the weather heats up in Los Angeles, enjoy a dip in these unique and wallet-friendly pools.





Annenberg Community Beach House

415 Pacific Coast Highway

Santa Monica, CA 90402

(310) 458-4904

beachhouse.smgov.net 415 Pacific Coast HighwaySanta Monica, CA 90402(310) 458-4904 This gorgeous spread just steps from the Pacific Ocean is where Old Hollywood meets the beach. The Annenberg Community Beach House, which was renovated a few years back is located on the former estate of silent film star Marion Davies. The pool boasts a heated-to-bathwater-temps pool, a new beach house open to the public, an adjacent play area for the kiddos and Davies’ neighboring guest house, and more. While tickets range from $4 to $10 per person, Dollar Splash Mondays (except holidays) invite visitors to pay – you guessed it – $1 each.





Stoner Park Pool

1835 Stoner Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90025

(310) 575-8286

www.laparks.org 1835 Stoner Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90025(310) 575-8286 Yes, this super kid-friendly pool is located at a place called Stoner Park. This aquatic wonderland on the Westside offers more than your average public pool. From spraying fountains, to tall gushing tubes, to an oversized drizzling mushroom and a twisty slide for older children, Stoner Park Pool gives kids that water-park feel for a fraction of the price.





Pan Pacific Park Pool

141 S. Gardner St.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 957-4524

www.laparks.org 141 S. Gardner St.Los Angeles, CA 90036(323) 957-4524 While this spacious and well-tended pool at Pan Pacific Park offers basic amenities, it’s really about location, location, location. Tucked into the expansive park between Beverly Boulevard and 3rd Street, this pool is only a short walk from attractions such as The Grove, the Farmer’s Market and the Fairfax Branch Library. The park itself offers several play areas for kids of all ages, including a smaller patch for the little ones. So, once the family is done splashing in this money-saver of a swimming pool, they can splurge at a nearby lunch spot.





Culver City Municipal Plunge

4175 Overland Ave.

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 253-6680

www.culvercity.org 4175 Overland Ave.Culver City, CA 90232(310) 253-6680 A favorite among lap swimmers, this pool located close to Veterans Memorial Park in Culver City has a bonus feature that’s a plus for adventurous kiddos – a diving board. However, the pool sports the admirable “safety first” motto, so swimmers must first pass a swimming test and be at least 48 inches tall before taking the diving-board plunge. Fees are a little higher at this public pool than those within the L.A. City limits. That said, it’s still an affordable pool.





Calabasas Swim & Tennis Center

23400 Park Sorrento

Calabasas, CA 91302

(818) 222-2782

www.calabasastsc.com 23400 Park SorrentoCalabasas, CA 91302(818) 222-2782 For the West Valley and beyond, the pool at Calabasas Swim and Tennis Center is a luxurious public oasis. The Junior-Olympic-sized pool and children’s pool are both heated year-round, and there are ample times for public swim. See website for schedule. Open swim session fees range from $1 to $3.

