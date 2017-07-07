Ringo Starr Celebrates Birthday with New Album Details

By Hayden Wright
Today, Ringo Starr turns 77 and is celebrating with a big announcement: The former Beatle will release Give More Love, a studio album with his All Starr Band, on September 15.
Give More Love features 10 new tracks and an incredible cast of collaborators: First and foremost, Sir Paul McCartney, who appears on “We’re on the Road Again” and “Show Me the Way.”
Other guests include Peter Frampton, Joe Walsh, Dave Stewart and more. Ringo will hit the road this fall with standing engagements in Las Vegas (between Oct. 18 and 28) and more U.S. dates to follow.
At noon today, friends and fans will join Ringo outside the Capitol Records Tower for a “Peace and Love” salute, which can be streamed on his Facebook page.
Listen to the title track from Ringo’s new record, and check out his tour dates below.
Oct. 13-14, 17, 20-21, 24, 27-28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Oct. 30 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
Oct. 31 – Austin TX @ Moody Theater
Nov. 2 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Sugarland Civic Center
Nov. 4 – Thackerville, OK @ Global Events Center at Winstar
Nov. 7-8 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
Nov. 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater
Nov. 12 – Norfolk, VA @ ODU Pavilion
Nov. 14 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
Nov. 15 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theater
Nov. 16 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
