Prince is Officially on YouTube, Watch These 5 Videos Now

By Abby Hassler

Prince was known for having a contentious relationship with the internet, especially in regards to his music and concert footage appearing on YouTube. He notoriously removed any videos online and forbade fan recordings at his concerts.

Back in March 2016, he responded to fan inquiries about his removal of fan-uploaded footage in a series of now-deleted tweets, writing “Since YouTube doesn’t pay equitable licensing fees, isn’t that a nonsensical question? Shouldn’t ur concerns b directed at YouTube and not here?”

Today (July 7), several music videos and concert clips have been uploaded to an official YouTube account. Here are five you need to stream right now.

“When Doves Cry”

“Let’s Go Crazy”

“Take Me With U (Live from Houston, TX – January 1985)”

“I Would Die 4 U (Live from Landover, MD – November 20, 1984)”

“Baby I’m A Star (Live from Landover, MD – November 20, 1984)”