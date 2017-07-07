Oreo and Dunkin’ Donuts Join Forces For A Mocha Flavored Cookie

By: Crystal Zahler

It’s happening! The coffee cookie combo from our dreams is here, thanks to Dunkin Donuts and Oreos.

Hitting shelves everywhere very soon, the Mocha flavored Oreo has us so excited we can’t wait to get our hands on one! Check out the packaging so you know what to keep on the look out for.

Limited Edition Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreo! Found at: Safeway, WinCo 😋 these should be hitting more stores, including Walmart, in the coming week or two – let us know where you find them! Huge thanks to Snacky Chan in WA for sending in a pic! #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Jul 2, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Added bonus, Oreo has about 12 other flavors, they are testing out from their #MyOreoCreation contest.

From Carrot Cake and Avocado, to Pineapple Upside Down Cake and Raspberry Danish, we are in for some sweet treats over the next few months!