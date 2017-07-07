Guide To The 2017 FYF Fest

FYF Fest is back and better than ever. This year, Angelenos can enjoy it a month earlier than last year and one day longer, too. The now three-day downtown Los Angeles music festival has assembled another stellar multi-genre lineup of exciting headliners and an eclectic mix of buzzworthy up-and-coming artists.



Where & When





FYF Fest LA Memorial Sports Arena and Exposition Park

3939 S. Figuerora St.

Las Angeles, CA 90037

(213) 747-7111

www.fyffest.com Dates: July 21, July 22 & July 23, 2017



About FYF Fest





Venue What started back in 2004 as a low-key showcase of local underground artists has evolved into one of the nation’s premiere music festivals. While the current incarnation of the fest attended by thousands and featuring multiple stages scattered throughout Exposition Park is certainly a far cry from the original one-day event held in small venues throughout Echo Park, FYF founder Sean Carlson and festival producer Goldenvoice continue to provide a showcase for some of the best emerging punk, hip-hop, and EDM artists while also brining in some of the biggest names in the industry.



Show Lineup





This year, FYF makes its push to become one of the premier music events in the nation by expanding to three days. That, of course, means an opportunity to bring in more headliners and this year’s fest certainly doesn’t disappoint. Legends is the key theme for the 2017 lineup, with artists like Missy Elliott, Björk, a reunited Tribe Called Quest, Nine Inch Nails, and Iggy Pop bringing plenty of star power. Add on future superstars like Solange, Run the Jewels, and Frank Ocean (who notoriously backed out of his 2015 FYF headlining slot) and you’ve got a festival for the ages. While headliners grab a lot of the attention, it’s the abundance of incredible artists that have yet to breakout that truly make FYF special. Considering the festival’s track record, many of the bands featured at the bottom of the lineup will be headliners soon enough. This year, FYF makes its push to become one of the premier music events in the nation by expanding to three days. That, of course, means an opportunity to bring in more headliners and this year’s fest certainly doesn’t disappoint. Legends is the key theme for the 2017 lineup, with artists like Missy Elliott, Björk, a reunited Tribe Called Quest, Nine Inch Nails, and Iggy Pop bringing plenty of star power. Add on future superstars like Solange, Run the Jewels, and Frank Ocean (who notoriously backed out of his 2015 FYF headlining slot) and you’ve got a festival for the ages. While headliners grab a lot of the attention, it’s the abundance of incredible artists that have yet to breakout that truly make FYF special. Considering the festival’s track record, many of the bands featured at the bottom of the lineup will be headliners soon enough. Friday, July 21, 2017 Lineup Missy Elliott

Björk

Anderson .Paak &The Free Nationals

Flying Lotus

Slowdive

Hannibal Buress

Majid Jordan

Angel Olsen

BadBadNotGood

John Talabot

TheeOhSees

Beach Fossils

Horse Meat Disco

Survive Kamaiyah

Royal Headache

Helena Hauff

Kirk Knight

Paranoid

London Kelly Lee Owens Saturday, July 22, 2017 Lineup Frank Ocean

A Tribe Called Quest

Erykah Badu

MGMT

Nicolas Jaar

King Krule

Sleep

Thundercat

The Drums

Built to Spill

The Black Madonna

Motor City Drum Ensemble

Cap’n Jazz

The Faint

Noname

Arca + Jesse Kanda

Jonathan Richman

Perfume Genius

Daniel Avery

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Mitski

Homeshake

Princess Nokia

Fatima Yamaha

Young Marco

Avalon Emerson

Big Thief Sunday, July 23, 2017 Lineup Nine Inch Nails

Iggy Pop

Solange

Run the Jewels

Mac DeMarco

Little Dragon

Kehlani

6LACK

Ty Segall

Chicano Batman

Mura Masa

Tala Bowman

Blonde Redhead

Hundred Waters

DJ Harvey

Temples

Tiga

Whitney

TR/ST

Moses Sumney

Omar-S

Andy Shauf

Honey Soundsystem

Joey Purpp

Cherry Glazerr

Nadia Rose

Julia Jacklin

Tickets, Food, and Drink Tickets for FYF Fest 2017 are available now at the event’s website. Festivalgoers can purchase a full weekend pass ($329 plus fees) or single day tickets ($109 plus fees for Friday, $125 plus fees for Saturday or Sunday). There’s also a VIP full weekend option ($549 plus fees) which includes a separate entrance to the festival as well as access to private toilets and the VIP area at the main stage. FYF offers a wide variety of quality eats including popular local food trucks and familiar festival favorites. Craft beer, wine, and mixed drinks are served throughout the festival grounds. VIP ticketholders get access to exclusive food and beverage options.





There are a variety of hotels in and around the downtown area, that will suit your every need. Even on non-festival weekends rooms fill up quick so try and book as soon as possible.



Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown

Situated inside the stunning 73-story Wilshire Grand Center, this month-old hotel is already one of the hottest places to lay your weary head in all of Los Angeles. Expect plush accommodations, state of the art amenities, and of course, those views! Be sure to make your way up to the 73rd floor and grab a drink a Spire 73, the tallest open-air bar in the North America.



The Ace Hotel

Since opening 2014, The Ace has established itself as one of the hottest destinations in downtown LA. The hotel, which occupies the former United Artists building manages to combine old-Hollywood charm with a hip, modern sensibility that’s a magnet for the cool kids. While there are plenty of dining and drinking options within walking distance of The Ace, check out Upstairs, the hotel’s ever-popular pool lounge for punch bowls, snacks, and a refreshing dip.



Transportation

If you’re driving to FYF street parking is available, but plan on arriving early if you don’t want to walk several blocks. There are also several paid parking lots near the fest. There are a variety of hotels in and around the downtown area, that will suit your every need. Even on non-festival weekends rooms fill up quick so try and book as soon as possible.Situated inside the stunning 73-story Wilshire Grand Center, this month-old hotel is already one of the hottest places to lay your weary head in all of Los Angeles. Expect plush accommodations, state of the art amenities, and of course, those views! Be sure to make your way up to the 73rd floor and grab a drink a Spire 73, the tallest open-air bar in the North America.Since opening 2014, The Ace has established itself as one of the hottest destinations in downtown LA. The hotel, which occupies the former United Artists building manages to combine old-Hollywood charm with a hip, modern sensibility that’s a magnet for the cool kids. While there are plenty of dining and drinking options within walking distance of The Ace, check out Upstairs, the hotel’s ever-popular pool lounge for punch bowls, snacks, and a refreshing dip.If you’re driving to FYF street parking is available, but plan on arriving early if you don’t want to walk several blocks. There are also several paid parking lots near the fest. Lyft and Uber are great options, though except lengthy wait times and surge pricing if you plan on staying late. Fans of cheap, convenient and environmentally friendly transportation should consider riding the Metro. Just take the Expo line to the Expo/Vermont station and you’ll yourself mere steps from the festival entrance.



Article by David Klein.