Best Fried Chicken & Waffle Spots In Los Angeles

A.O.C. Wine Bar
8700 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 859-9859
www.aocwinebar.com
A.O.C. takes an international spin on its fried chicken and waffles brunch menu version. Comprised of spiced Spanish fried chicken and a crunchy, cornmeal waffle, the dish also comes with jamón butter and, of course maple syrup, for more of that sweet and salty flair.
Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles
1514 N Gower St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 466-7453
www.roscoeschickenandwaffles.com
It’s impossible to talk about chicken and waffles without including L.A.’s own Roscoe’s. As a tourist favorite with locations from Anaheim to Long Beach, there are a variety of pairings with butter-topped waffles, from wings only to a full half chicken. Guests can order their waffles with or without the chicken, but most prefer to indulge by putting a southern spin on the dish by adding in fried chicken. The waffles are soft and may not hold up to the weight of the chicken but on their own they are delightful. Roscoe’s can be a bit noisy, but it adds to the allure of this celebrated restaurant. Get ready to wait though, as it’s one of the more popular places to experience in Los Angeles.
Willie Jane
1031 Abbot Kinney Boulevard
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 392-2425
www.williejane.com
At Abbot Kinney hot spot Willie Jane, their brunch menu features a tasty “Mary’s Fried Chicken and Waffle” dish which is topped with a healthy serving of the restaurant’s signature slaw. You’re encouraged to douse the entire waffle with chili maple syrup too!
My Two Cents
5583 West Pico Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 938-1012
The restaurant serves an M2C Chicken “in” Waffles dish during its Sunday brunch. Bits of fried chicken stud a fluffy waffle topped with more chicken, plus you get baked eggs and a biscuit on the side.
Bru’s Wiffle
2408 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 453-2787
www.bruswiffle.com
Bru’s is all about options when it comes to chicken and waffles. Try the Waco–a waffle taco with traditional taco toppings and fried chicken–or head straight to the chicken and waffle section of the menu where you can pick from seven options. Fan favorites include the Festive Chicken is served with mango pico de gallo and mango sauce, Green Salsa with fried eggs and swiss cheese, and Basil Pesto with mushrooms, onions and swiss.
The Tasting Kitchen
1633 Abbot Kinney Boulevard
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 392-6644
www.thetastingkitchen.com
If you head to The Tasting Kitchen for brunch and order the Fried Clucks, be prepared to wait a bit as the kitchen requires 25 minutes to prepare the dish. You can also have your crispy waffle stuffed with bacon, which ups the sweet and savory ante two-fold.
The Rockefeller
418 Pier Ave
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 372-8467
www.eatrockefeller.com
The Rockefeller matches juicy pieces of fried chicken with hearty whole wheat waffles, which may make you feel like you’re eating semi-healthy. Try their Chicken & Waffles dish with one-in chicken on whole wheat waffles and make sure to lather it in their bacon butter and maple syrup for a truly delicious version of this unique dish. The Rockefeller also offers a Belgian Waffle, but it won’t feature the fried chicken along with it.
Pann’s Restaurant
6710 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(323) 776-3770
www.panns.com
Pann’s piles crispy wings with its Belgian waffle, so get ready to get hands-on with this dish. You can build your own combo, whether you want half a waffle, four or six wings or eggs on the side.
The Serving Spoon
1403 Centinela Avenue
Inglewood, CA 90302
(310) 412-3927
www.theservingspoon.net
On Inglewood’s Serving Spoon menu, their fried chicken and waffle dish is called The Cookie. Your order is a buttery, crisp waffle and a batch of fried chicken wings on the side. Be sure to request a puff of cinnamon on your waffle too.