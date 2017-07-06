Best Fried Chicken & Waffle Spots In Los Angeles

Fried chicken and waffles will probably never get old. Perfectly seasoned and fried chicken paired with a dense, soft and barely sweet waffle will set you up for the food coma of the century. You can find a good version in restaurants across the city. Here are a few of the best.





www.aocwinebar.com 8700 West 3rd StreetLos Angeles, CA 90048(310) 859-9859 A.O.C. takes an international spin on its fried chicken and waffles brunch menu version. Comprised of spiced Spanish fried chicken and a crunchy, cornmeal waffle, the dish also comes with jamón butter and, of course maple syrup, for more of that sweet and salty flair.





www.roscoeschickenandwaffles.com 1514 N Gower StLos Angeles, CA 90028(323) 466-7453 It’s impossible to talk about chicken and waffles without including L.A.’s own Roscoe’s. As a tourist favorite with locations from Anaheim to Long Beach, there are a variety of pairings with butter-topped waffles, from wings only to a full half chicken. Guests can order their waffles with or without the chicken, but most prefer to indulge by putting a southern spin on the dish by adding in fried chicken. The waffles are soft and may not hold up to the weight of the chicken but on their own they are delightful. Roscoe’s can be a bit noisy, but it adds to the allure of this celebrated restaurant. Get ready to wait though, as it’s one of the more popular places to experience in Los Angeles.





www.williejane.com 1031 Abbot Kinney BoulevardVenice, CA 90291(310) 392-2425 At Abbot Kinney hot spot Willie Jane, their brunch menu features a tasty “Mary’s Fried Chicken and Waffle” dish which is topped with a healthy serving of the restaurant’s signature slaw. You’re encouraged to douse the entire waffle with chili maple syrup too!





(323) 938-1012 5583 West Pico BoulevardLos Angeles, CA 90019(323) 938-1012 The restaurant serves an M2C Chicken “in” Waffles dish during its Sunday brunch. Bits of fried chicken stud a fluffy waffle topped with more chicken, plus you get baked eggs and a biscuit on the side.





www.bruswiffle.com 2408 Wilshire BoulevardSanta Monica, CA 90403(310) 453-2787 Bru’s is all about options when it comes to chicken and waffles. Try the Waco–a waffle taco with traditional taco toppings and fried chicken–or head straight to the chicken and waffle section of the menu where you can pick from seven options. Fan favorites include the Festive Chicken is served with mango pico de gallo and mango sauce, Green Salsa with fried eggs and swiss cheese, and Basil Pesto with mushrooms, onions and swiss.





www.thetastingkitchen.com 1633 Abbot Kinney BoulevardVenice, CA 90291(310) 392-6644 If you head to The Tasting Kitchen for brunch and order the Fried Clucks, be prepared to wait a bit as the kitchen requires 25 minutes to prepare the dish. You can also have your crispy waffle stuffed with bacon, which ups the sweet and savory ante two-fold.





www.eatrockefeller.com 418 Pier AveHermosa Beach, CA 90254(310) 372-8467 The Rockefeller matches juicy pieces of fried chicken with hearty whole wheat waffles, which may make you feel like you’re eating semi-healthy. Try their Chicken & Waffles dish with one-in chicken on whole wheat waffles and make sure to lather it in their bacon butter and maple syrup for a truly delicious version of this unique dish. The Rockefeller also offers a Belgian Waffle, but it won’t feature the fried chicken along with it.





www.panns.com 6710 La Tijera BoulevardLos Angeles, CA 90045(323) 776-3770 Pann’s piles crispy wings with its Belgian waffle, so get ready to get hands-on with this dish. You can build your own combo, whether you want half a waffle, four or six wings or eggs on the side.

