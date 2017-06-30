Highlights From K-EARTH 101’s 2nd Annual USO Comedy Radiothon

Here are some highlights from the K-EARTH 101 Morning Show with Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley broadcast live from The Laugh Factory in Hollywood for our Annual USO Comedy Radiothon!

We had tons of specials guests come out in support of this event all to help raise money for the Bob Hope USO and welcomed active military in the audience as comedians took the stage one by one.

[Photos: K-EARTH 101’s Annual USO Comedy Radiothon]

Our guests included comedians Bob Saget, Rob Schneider, Darrel Hammond, Paul Rodriguez, Finesse Mitchell, Bob Zany, Kirk Fox, Robert Wuhl, Thom Tran, Eddie Ifft, Steve Hofsetter, Enissa Amani, Dan ahdoot, and many more!

It was all to benefit the Bob Hope USO, which serves troops across 37,000 square miles of Southern California. Bob Hope USO has taken on the task of caring for our wounded heroes, supporting families of the fallen and helping our service members transition back into civilian life.

A special thanks to Delta for their $10,000 donation, Stater Bros. for donating $20,000, and Keyes who gave a check for $128,630! Watch Lara Scott interview these generous donors here:

If you’d like to donate to the Bob Hope USO, visit www.bobhopeuso.org. Check out some of the highlights of the event in the segments below.

Bob Saget

Rob Schneider

Darrel Hammond

Paul Rodriguez

Finesse Mitchell

Jamon Brown