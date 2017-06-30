13 Great Ways To Spend The 4th Of July 2017 In Los Angeles



If you’re wondering what to do for the 4th of July, you’re in luck! There are plenty of ways to celebrate the U.S.A. this year across Los Angeles. From great fireworks shows to other great events in L.A., there is plenty to do for the 4th of July!

Watch A Fireworks Show Los Angeles is lighting up the sky as soon as the sun sets! After a picnic, hanging at the beach, or other fun 4th of July parties, make sure to go to one of the Best Fireworks Shows In Los Angeles. There are plenty of places throughout the city putting on great fireworks shows.



Queen Mary 4th Of July Party Experience the July 4th on the Queen Mary. One of the world’s most famous ships will throw a special party complete with special live entertainment, family games, arts & crafts, historic tours and a patriotic theatrical before fireworks light up the sky.





Watch The Dodgers And Fireworks What’s more all American than seeing a baseball game followed up by fireworks? Watch the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks as you grab a Dodger Dog and a beer this year. Then, point your head to the sky as Dodger Stadium puts on a fireworks spectacular!



Take A Dip In A Public Pool If you want to escape the heat and don’t have a pool, no need to worry. There are plenty of public swimming pools like the Annenberg Community Beach House to dive into.



Picnic At The Hollywood Bowl For A Concert And Fireworks Celebrate Independence Day at the legendary Hollywood Bowl, where three time Grammy winning a capella group Pentatonix will take the stage. Picnic with your own food or eat at the Bowl and then take in a terrific fireworks show which lights up the sky from behind the stage!



Go On A Pub Crawl Drink up to celebrate the 4th as you participate in the Santa Monica Red White & Brew PubCrawl. The pub crawl will start at the Circle Bar on Main Street and continue on to other great bars in the area.





See A Parade See all the pomp and circumstance of a great 4th of July event by visiting the Palisades for the a great parade. The parade, which begins with skydivers, will take place in the heart of the Palisades on Sunset Boulevard and Swathmore Avenue and feature food, kids activities, concerts, and at 9 p.m. a great fireworks show!



Visit AmericaFest At The Rose Bowl Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium will once again host its AmericaFest 4th of July party this year! The 91st Annual AmericaFest Fourth of July Celebration will feature a full day of events including food and games for kids, exhibitions, a family fun zone, performances and one of the best fireworks shows in L.A.



Go On A Hike Before taking in a great fireworks show, get out and enjoy the great weather by going on a hike on one of the many hiking trails in Los Angeles.



Get Some Sun At The Beach Grab your friends and head to one of Los Angeles’ best beaches on the 4th! Play volleyball, jump in the water, go surfing, and lay around as you take in the great weather! Make sure to grab food at some of L.A.’s Best Spots To Get Picnic Food to bring to the beach.





See An Outdoor Movie Complete With Fireworks Starting at 7:15 p.m., Cinepsia will open its gates for a screening of “Jurassic Park” followed up by a Fourth of July fireworks extravaganza!



Drink Up With A View Want to skip the firework shows but still see a glimpse? Visit some of the Best Rooftop Bars In Los Angeles and enjoy delicious cocktails. Sip on drinks and take in great views of the cityscape!

