Tom Petty Adds Second Show At Hollywood Bowl!

June 29, 2017 1:09 PM
Filed Under: Hollywood Bowl, Tom Petty, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

After the September 21st show at the Hollywood Bowl sold out, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers have added a second show at the iconic venue.

If you missed the first rush of tickets you can still catch them and special guest, Lucinda Williams, at the Hollywood Bowl the following night Friday, September 22nd. 

Tickets for Friday, September 22 will go on sale Friday July 21st at 10AM PST on ticketmaster.com.

Had your heart set on the September 21st show? We still have a few tickets left! Listen to win!

