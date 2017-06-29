Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Every Breath You Take" by Police

Join Lara Scott and K-EARTH 101 At The Huntington Beach 4th of July Celebration

June 29, 2017 1:48 PM
Join Lara Scott and K-EARTH 101 this 4th of July weekend at the Huntington Beach Pier to celebrate America’s birthday!

We will be at the pier July  2nd, 3rd, and 4th from 10AM-6PM with the K-EARTH 101 Surf Pig, our #YOUANDWHO Camaros, and Mckenna Subaru celebrating the 4th of July festivities.

The Huntington Beach 4th of July Celebration events begin July 2nd with the Pier Plaza Festival, happening July 2-4 from 9AM to 10PM.

There will even be a Pancake Breakfast on July 4th from 7AM – 10AM!

Then, make sure to join our very own Lara Scott as she rides in the Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade beginning at 10AM!

The Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade will take place July 4th at 10am. Check out the map to make sure you get front row viewing:

Come by the K-EARTH 101 tent and enter to win the #YOUANDWHO Camaros on the pier! Stick around for fireworks over the ocean beginning at 9pm.

To ind more information on The Huntington Beach 4th of July Celebration and to see a full schedule of events, visit hb4thofjuly.org!

