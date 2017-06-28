Lisa Loves Showbiz: The Remaining Men on The Bachelorette Head To Denmark

Last Night part two of the two night drama continued on The Bachelorette.

We continue where we left off with Lee and Kenny on a two-on-one date with Rachel.

As you might imagine, things didn’t go so well, especially after both guys had different stories to tell.

With two different stories, it came down to who Rachel trusted and she trusted Kenny, sending Lee home and giving Kenny the rose.

The remaining men headed off to Denmark where they dressed up as Vikings and fought each other (which by the way is how Kenny got that bloody eye that ABC was teasing and insinuating happened in a fight with Lee).

It actually happened during a Viking competition.

After that, Kenny told Rachel how much he missed his daughter and they decided it was best for him to go home to be with his daughter, so bye bye Kenny. Rachel ended up sending 4 men home leaving the final 6 for her to choose from. Next week more drama only this time it appears to be Rachel’s drama.