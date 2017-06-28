Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Is Back But With New Rules

Bachelor in Paradise is up and running, back in production with new rules.

We knew things were going to change on ‘BIP’ after the DeMario and Corrine debacle, in fact Demario desperately trying to get his story out sat down with E News and had this to say:

According to TMZ, no more free flowing booze. There is now a two drink maximum per hour.

Producers are not taking any chances of drunken misconduct behavior and they are serious about it.

TMZ says the crew, the producers, and the bartenders will be monitoring drinking levels among the cast.

Another change is the food situation. They didn’t have a lot of food to go with the booze for obvious reasons, but now they will provide food at all times during filming to absorb the alcohol.

One more new rule, contestants who want to have sex must get permission from producers.

If they want to go in the “boom boom room,” where TMZ says the indoor sex happens, they must go to a producer and state that they consent.

If at any time the producer feels either party is incapable of giving consent, the producer will pull the plug.

So far, TMZ says it’s working and nothing crazy has happened since filming began.

They call it good, we call it boring!