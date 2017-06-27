K-EARTH 101’s Totally 80s 4th of July Weekend

K-EARTH is giving you the 80s for your Independence Day party weekend!

It’s our Totally 80s 4th of July Weekend.

So get the grill going, gather your family and friends and put it on 101 all weekend long to hear your favorite 80s hits! Plus, listen LIVE via the Radio.com app on your mobile device or online – click here to stream!

Let us know what you want to hear! Call us at 1-800-232-KRTH (5784) and request your favorite song from the 80s!

We wanna know what you’re doing this 4th of July Weekend! Send in your photos/comments on our Facebook page or send us a tweet @KEARTH101 to tell us how you’re celebrating!

If you’re looking for more local fireworks and other 4th of July celebrations taking place throughout the weekend, click here.