Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Losing My Religion" by REM

K-EARTH 101’s Totally 80s 4th of July Weekend

June 27, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: 4th of July, 4th of July 2017

july4thweekend4 K EARTH 101s Totally 80s 4th of July Weekend

It’s the 4th of July, and what better way to celebrate than with a Totally 80s Weekend?

We’ll be playing all of your favorites, all weekend long! Slap some sunscreen on and join us for some fun in the sun as you listen LIVE via the Radio.com app on your mobile device or online – click here to stream!

Have a song request? Give us a call at 1-800-232-KRTH (5784) to request your go-to 80s song.

Sharing is caring – Post photos of your 4th Of July festivities on our Facebook  or send us them on Twitter @KEARTH101!

Check out some firework celebrations in Los Angeles here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live