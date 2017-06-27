K-EARTH 101’s Totally 80s 4th of July Weekend

It’s the 4th of July, and what better way to celebrate than with a Totally 80s Weekend?

We’ll be playing all of your favorites, all weekend long! Slap some sunscreen on and join us for some fun in the sun as you listen LIVE via the Radio.com app on your mobile device or online – click here to stream!

Have a song request? Give us a call at 1-800-232-KRTH (5784) to request your go-to 80s song.

Sharing is caring – Post photos of your 4th Of July festivities on our Facebook or send us them on Twitter @KEARTH101!

Check out some firework celebrations in Los Angeles here!