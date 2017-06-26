Lisa Loves Showbiz: New Memoir Reveals Tom Cruise’s Steamy Past

I guess it really was risky business for Tom Cruise.

Cruise’s co-star from that famous 80’s movie, Curtis Armstrong, has written a memoir and in it he chronicles his time spent on the set with Tom.

After more than three decades, Armstrong is spilling some steamy off-screen secrets about Cruise.

In his book, “Revenge of the Nerd,” Curtis, whom by the way played a nerd in the movie “Revenge of the Nerds” (remember booger?), he claims 19 year old Cruise had a steamy on set fling with his 23 year old co-star Rebecca DeMornay.

In fact, Curtis claims that Cruise regularly had a line of woman outside his hotel room.

Armstrong says he watched the girls go in and out of Cruise’s room looking like they had been romping around with Tom.

He says in between the line of girls Tom will read the bible, “This was a young man who knew something about time management and understood how to successfully juggle bible study and boob jobs.”

Armstrong adds that Tom’s behavior was in part due to his friendship with Sean Penn.

He says whenever Cruise and Penn got together, Cruise was loosen up.

“Revenge of the Nerd” hits stores on July 11th.