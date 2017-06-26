Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kelly Osbourne Is Refused Restroom Access At New York Starbucks

Kelly Osbourne is slamming a New York Starbucks after an employee refused to let her use the bathroom.

Kelly tweeted out Sunday morning, “Shame on U Starbucks #Pissedmyownpants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the bathroom I have peed in my shoe.”

What Osbourne failed to make clear was whether or not she was a customer and had actually purchased something from Starbucks.

Not all of Kelly’s fans were on her side. Her Twitter followers were split in their opinion on how she handles the matter.

Some fans praising her for calling out the branch, others not so much.

In fact, some fans were downright furious, telling Kelly the “staff had no legal compulsion to let her use the restroom if she wasn’t a customer.”

Others saying “The barista’s are just doing their jobs following policy and you made their day way harder on a busy working weekend by peeing all over the store.”