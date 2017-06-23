Lisa Loves Showbiz: NASA Calls Out Gwyneth Paltrow For False Claims

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting called out by NASA.

Her lifestyle brand, Goop, posted a product on their site advertising healing stickers, selling for $60 bucks for a pack of ten, were made with the same carbon fibers NASA uses to make their Astronauts space suits.

Here’s the problem, NASA says they don’t use any carbon fibers in their space suits, making the claim not true. This forced Paltrow to take down that description.

You can however still buy the healing stickers, which are said to balance and regulate your body irregularities and your body temperature.

Since Goop based the effectiveness of these stickers on false claims that the material is used in astronaut’s suits to regulate their temperature, who knows how these stickers actually work?

It’s your $60 dollars to spend!

Now, we’ve heard Mariah Carey called a diva before, but we have never heard her called an ABUSIVE diva.

Two actors calling out Carey, saying she was no vision of love to work with.

Cedric Yarbrough from ABC’s “Speechless” was part of the cast on the film, “The House” which Carey had a cameo in. Cedric said it was supposed to be a really funny cameo but after waiting four hours for Mariah, the joke fell flat.

Cedric says while they waited, the director had Mariah’s body double shoot some scenes so that when she arrived she could just match the scenes. Finally when Mariah arrived she refused to do it saying, “Darling, I would never do it that way.”

Cedric posted a huge rant on his Facebook in part saying,

“This lady was unprofessional and borderline abusive to the director and the crew who tried their best to appease her every wish.”

It’s not just Cedric upset and speaking out.

Will Ferrell, also in the movie, was on with Seth Meyers the other night and was asked about the Mariah thing. Here’s how he handled that:

Bottom line, you won’t see Mariah in the movie. No better revenge for a director to leave the actor out of the movie on the cutting room floor.