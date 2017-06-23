Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Into The Groove" by Madonna

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Johnny Depp Stirs Up Controversy With Trump Joke

June 23, 2017 11:05 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Johnny Depp, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017

This morning, Johnny Depp is stirring up controversy with a joke about the President:

He said that last night at the Glastonbury Music Festival in England while introducing his new move, “The Libertine.”

He went on to further explain his comment, referencing the 1865 shooting of Abraham Lincoln by actor John Wilkes Booth.

After he said it, Depp knew he stepped in it and told the crowd,

“By the way this is going to be in the press and it will be horrible. It’s just a question, I’m not insinuating anything.”

The Secret Service says they are well aware of his comments and will be speaking to him.

If you’re keeping track, this is the 11th Hollywood star to imagine violence against the President.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live