Lisa Loves Showbiz: Johnny Depp Stirs Up Controversy With Trump Joke

This morning, Johnny Depp is stirring up controversy with a joke about the President:

He said that last night at the Glastonbury Music Festival in England while introducing his new move, “The Libertine.”

He went on to further explain his comment, referencing the 1865 shooting of Abraham Lincoln by actor John Wilkes Booth.

After he said it, Depp knew he stepped in it and told the crowd,

“By the way this is going to be in the press and it will be horrible. It’s just a question, I’m not insinuating anything.”

The Secret Service says they are well aware of his comments and will be speaking to him.

If you’re keeping track, this is the 11th Hollywood star to imagine violence against the President.