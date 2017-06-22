Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Shout" by Tears For Fears

See Them Here, See Them There! Daryl Hall & John Oates + Tears For Fears in LA and Las Vegas!

June 22, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Daryl Hall and John Oates, Hall & Oates, Tears For Fears

See them here, see them there!

We’re sending you to see Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears HERE in Los Angeles, and then THERE in Las Vegas.

It’s not one, but TWO shows!

All weekend, K-EARTH 101 is giving you the chance to win tickets to see Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears for Fears, coming to Staples Center on July 28th and 29th!

Everyone who wins tickets to the show will be entered in a drawing to fly out to Las Vegas to see them at T-Mobile Arena on July 21st!

PLUS, we’re setting you up with a room AND dinner on the Las Vagas Strip!

Be the right caller at 1(800)232-KRTH when you here the cue to call!

Tickets for all three shows are on-sale now through axs.com!

