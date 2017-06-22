Lisa Loves Showbiz: Is ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot Underpaid and Over Inflated?

I love the show “America’s Got Talent,” and boy do they.

This week on AGT, a little nine year old named Celine took the stage and shared that her sister’s name was Dione. Get it? Celine Dione. Spelled different than the singer but you get the idea.

Apparently, this Celine’s dad a big fan of the real Celine Dion.

Mel B and Simon having a little fun before she performed asked her about her favorite singer and here she is belting out, “My Heart Will Go On”

Now that is a little wonder woman.

Speaking of Wonder Woman, is she underpaid and over-inflated?

That’s the question being asked after we learned that Gal Gadot only made $300,00 for “Wonder Woman.”

Before you get upset, sources say before the movie even came out, Warner Bros. had agreed to double her salary, plus points and bonuses, putting her already in the seven figure category.

Still, they say nowhere near what Henry Cavill (Superman) earned. They say his pay day was upwards of $14 million For his first superhero movie “Man of Steel” in 2013. Most of which, they say, came from bonuses, which Gal will see too.

Warner Bros. assures fans this has nothing to do with gender discrimination, and according to sources at the studio, they are renegotiating her deal and say she will be among the highest paid actresses in Hollywood for her superhero turns.

Wonder Woman has already racked up 573 million in worldwide gross, and is on track o pass “Man Of Steel,” which earned 668 million total.