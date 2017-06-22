Lisa Loves Showbiz: George Clooney Sells Casamigo For $1 Billion

George Clooney’s got the magic touch.

From Oscar winner to billion dollar business man, the new dad of twins just hit the jackpot again, selling his tequila brand for a billion dollars (and good thing because twins are expensive).

It started out by accident, just a dumb idea between George and his bestie, Randy Gerber, husband of Cindy Crawford.

While the guys were vacationing in Mexico in 2013, Clooney got the idea to make their own tequila after drinking what George called, some good tequila, some not, and some expensive.

Randy used to own a lot of bars so he loved the idea.

The name Casamigos was the name of Randy and George’s compound in Mexico so perfect for the perfect tequila which they say they have.

Clooney said they wanted to create the perfect tequila that was super smooth, has the right flavor, doesn’t burn going down, you can drink all day, and as George says “no hangover.”

It took almost two years from start to finish, and Clooney and Gerber still taste every batch of the tequila they make.

George emails CNBC saying, “If you asked us four years ago if we thought we had a billion dollar company, I don’t think we would have said yes.

Clooney added, “We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos, starting with a shot tonight, maybe two.”