Snapchat Launches New ‘Snap Map’ Feature

June 21, 2017 10:49 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The popular social media company Snapchat is broadening their horizons by entering into the mapping world.

Snapchat’s new 10.11 update includes a new feature that will allow users to share their locations with each other.

This new update is available to all iOS and Android users worldwide.

“We’ve built a whole new way to explore the world! See what’s happening, find your friends, and get inspired to go on an adventure!” the company stated in their blog.

