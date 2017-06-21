Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Planning Baby Number Three

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West want another child, a third one, but Kim is not going through another pregnancy.

According to TMZ, Kim has a rare medical condition called Placenta Accreta, a condition in which the Placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents easy detaching of the birth making another pregnancy life threatening.

They have reportedly hired a surrogate which they will reportedly pay 45,000 dollars to carry the child.

If the surrogate has more than one child, she will get an additional $5,000 per kid. This is a little morbid but if the surrogate loses reproductive organs she gets another $4,000.

TMZ says that all in all, they paid an agency close to $70,000, and have agreed to be responsible for the child or children no matter what.

The surrogate will have rules just like any other pregnant woman; No alcohol, no smoking, restricted sexual activity, no hot tubs, no cat litter, no hair dye, no raw fish, and she will only be allowed one caffeinated drink a day.

Kim and Kanye are already parents to 4 yr old, North West and 18 month old son, Saint West.